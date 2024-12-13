Swiss government wants to ban swastika in crackdown on extremist symbols

A ban on Nazi symbols is particularly urgent, the Federal Council said on Friday. Anti-Semitic incidents had increased significantly in recent months. The government has submitted a draft for a special law for consultation that ends on March 31.
Switzerland has a certain tolerance when it comes to Nazi symbols and gestures. Nazi salutes and swastikas are banned only when used for propaganda purposes. Political efforts to scrap this distinction have been ongoing since 2003.
More
More
Swiss House of Representatives urges ban on extremist and racist symbols
This content was published on
The Swiss parliament wants to ban extremist symbols. The ban primarily targets Nazi symbols, but it extends beyond that.
The Federal Council now says it wants to ban swastikas, Hitler salutes and SS insignia, and codes such as “18” and “88” as well as certain gestures, objects and greetings. When such symbols are punishable depends on the context. The Federal Council is planning exemptions for educational, artistic and journalistic purposes.
Translated from German by DeepL/sb
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Most Read Swiss Abroad
More
The CHF1,000 dance of death and other unforgettable Swiss banknotes
Swiss justice minister discusses plight of Syrian migrants in Brussels
This content was published on
Swiss Justice Minister Beat Jans met his European counterparts in Brussels on Thursday to discuss the situation of Syrian asylum-seekers in Europe. Jans called for coordinated action by European states.
Rising healthcare costs remain the greatest concern of Swiss residents
This content was published on
The rising costs of healthcare and health insurance premiums remain a major concern for Swiss residents, a survey published on Thursday shows. Other major worries are the environment and pensions.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.