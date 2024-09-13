Swiss government wants to explicitly enshrine non-violent parenting in law

Under current law, violence towards children is already not permitted in the context of parental upbringing. (Staged photo) Keystone-SDA

The Swiss government wants to explicitly enshrine the principle of non-violent parenting in law. On Friday it adopted a corresponding dispatch for the attention of parliament.

The proposed provision explicitly obliges parents to raise children without the use of violence, the government said on Friday.

Under current law, violence towards children is already not permitted in the context of parental upbringing. However, the government and parliament would like to expressly enshrine the principle in law.

The new provision would serve as a model, the government wrote. It is a clear signal to society: violence in parenting, namely corporal punishment and other forms of degrading treatment of children, will not be tolerated, it said.

