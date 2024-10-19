Swiss justice minister defends asylum policy

The number of asylum applications had fallen, there were fewer pending cases and more rejected asylum-seekers were returning to their countries, Jans told the Tamedia newspapers. The new 24-hour procedure was working and the security situation in the asylum centers had also improved, he said. In addition, Switzerland had only half as many cases of people being apprehended at the border as in the previous year.
Jans also commented on the latest developments in asylum policy in European countries. According to Tamedia, a hectic pace has broken out there. He emphasised how delicate certain projects could be and cited Italy as an example. The government there wanted to carry out asylum procedures in Albania, but was turned down by a court in Rome.
Criticism of new head of SEM
Jans also defended the choice of the new head of the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) in the interview. He was convinced that he had the right man at the helm in Vincenzo Mascioli.
Mascioli’s nomination for the post had been sharply criticised by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party and the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party in recent weeks. “The choice of Mascioli is the wrong choice,” explained People’s Party spokesperson Andrea Sommer at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.
Mascioli has been responsible for Switzerland’s repatriation policy as SEM deputy director for several years. During this time, the number of returns had fallen instead of rising, Sommer said.
The current asylum policy is not in the interests of the Swiss population, she added. There is an urgent need for more stringent measures in the area of asylum, for example “against the rampant asylum abuse and exploding asylum-related crime”.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Most Read Swiss Abroad
More
Switzerland’s priciest street makes room for a bakery shop
Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?
What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.