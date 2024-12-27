Swiss President joins X platform for 2025 term

Incoming Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter will use Platform X to communicate with public. Keystone-SDA

Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter wants to use Platform X to communicate with the public during her year as President of the Swiss Confederation in 2025. Her first tweet was posted on Friday morning.

Keller-Sutter’s head of communications, Pascal Hollenstein, confirmed a corresponding report by Swiss media Tamedia to Keystone-SDA on Friday. Until now, the finance minister has not had an account. In future, she and her team will tweet under the user name @keller_sutter.

The first tweet was posted shortly before 10 am on Friday morning. “On this account, Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter will provide information about her activities during her year as President of the Swiss Confederation from January 1, 2025. For topics relating to the Federal Department of Finance: @efd_dff,” it said in German, French, Italian and English.

While numerous players have left X (formerly Twitter) since Elon Musk took over the platform, Keller-Sutter appears to have high hopes for it. However, she only wants to use the platform to communicate with the population during the presidential year 2025. After that, it will be over again. She prefers to communicate directly with people and has no need to constantly post her state of mind online, she told Tamedia.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

