Swiss government set on reduction of licence fee to CHF300

By lowering the radio and television licence fee, minister Albert Rösti wants to take the wind out of the sails of an even more drastic initiative to reduce it to CHF200. Keystone / Anthony Anex

The Federal Council wants to reduce the radio and TV licence fee from CHF335 to CHF300 ($379 to $339) for private households starting in 2029 and to abolish the fee for small and medium-sized firms starting in 2027. This was decided on Wednesday – despite widespread criticism during a public consultation procedure.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 EN original Русский ru Кабмин Швейцарии намерен снизить медиасбор до 300 франков Read more: Кабмин Швейцарии намерен снизить медиасбор до 300 франков

Energy Minister Albert Rösti, who also holds the communications portfolio, is thus sticking to plans outlined in November 2023. By lowering the radio and TV licence fee, Rösti wants to prevent the “CHF200 is enough!” people’s initiative from gaining momentum. The initiative by right-wing Swiss People’s Party circles aims to reduce the fee to CHF200 and entirely exempt companies from it.

The government meanwhile rejected the CHF200 initiative. “The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) needs sufficient financial resources in order to provide an equivalent journalistic offering in all language regions,” it wrote on Wednesday. The negative consequences of the initiative for SBC services and its foothold in all Swiss linguistic regions would be too serious, ministers warned.

+ Read more: SBC expects major job cuts if licence fee slashed

However, the government also wants to ease the financial burden on households and companies. Firstly, it thus proposes gradually reducing the annual household fee from CHF335 to CHF312 starting in 2027, and to CHF300 in 2029. Second, around 80% of companies subject to VAT would be exempt from the charge starting in 2027 – while the limit for paying it would be increased from the current CHF500,000 annual turnover to CHF1.2 million.

The Federal Council’s dispatch will now go to parliament, which can decide for itself whether and – if so – how it wants to ease the financial burden on households and companies. An indirect counter-proposal at legislative level is conceivable, for example. In this way, the House of Representatives and Senate could override the government’s decision, especially as the gradual fee reduction it has decided on will not take effect until 2027.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/dos

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Most Discussed Next Previous More Debate Hosted by: Katy Romy June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in? On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here. Join the discussion 68 Likes View the discussion More Debate Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann How can democracy be enhanced in schools? How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement? Join the discussion 9 Likes View the discussion More Debate Hosted by: Elena Servettaz Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events? Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem? Join the discussion 15 Likes View the discussion More Debates