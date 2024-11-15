Swiss political class divided over reform of EU asylum pact

As a result of the EU's Migration and Asylum Pact, Switzerland must adapt five laws linked to the Schengen/Dublin agreements.

The rightwing Swiss People’s Party is categorically opposed to any participation in the solidarity measures provided for in the European Pact on Asylum and Migration. These are not part of the Schengen/Dublin mechanisms and are therefore not binding for Switzerland.

The Radical-Liberals find the Pact sensible, and ask the Swiss government to consider voluntary participation in measures to manage migration and prevent secondary migration. The Centre Party does not rule out participation in the solidarity mechanism. The Social Democrats, like the Greens, are calling for improvements.

The Swiss Refugee Council calls on Switzerland to use its room for maneuver to take in people in need of protection, as part of the solidarity mechanism provided for in the EU Pact.

