Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Markus Ritter enters race for seat in Swiss government

Markus Ritter to succeed Viola Amherd
Markus Ritter Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Markus Ritter enters race for seat in Swiss government
Listening: Markus Ritter enters race for seat in Swiss government

Markus Ritter from the Centre Party has thrown his hat into the ring to succeed Defence Minister Viola Amherd on the seven-seat Swiss government.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Centre Party’s cantonal section announced on Tuesday that it was proposing the parliamentarian and president of the Swiss Farmers’ Association to the parliamentary group.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I enjoy difficult tasks,” Ritter, 57, said. The defence ministry, which is being vacated following the announcement of Viola Amherd’s resignation, is currently facing major challenges, he said. “Such challenges have always made me progress,” he added.

+ Swiss defence minister denies ‘chaotic’ handover

The defence ministry is a key department “that deserves our full attention” in these troubled times in Europe and around the world, he said. We must “look to the future” and quickly find solutions to current problems.

Ritter has been a member of the House of Representatives since 2011. He has been president of the Swiss Farmers’ Association since 2012. He began his political career as a municipal councillor in Altstätten, canton St Gallen, in 1993. Ritter is recognised as an influential member of parliament.

However, he has a slight handicap when it comes to election to the government, as he comes from the same canton as Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter.

+ The ‘magic formula’ of Switzerland’s direct democracy

Decision on March 12

Ritter is the first Centre Party representative to officially enter the race to succeed Amherd.

The Centre Party’s cantonal parties have until February 3 to propose candidates. The Centre Party parliamentary group will decide on the ticket on February 21. The election to the government will take place on March 12.

+ The top Swiss job that nobody wants

Ritter has announced his resignation as Swiss Farmers’ Association president for 2028. The association is already planning his succession. If Ritter is elected to the government, the procedure would be accelerated, the Swiss Farmers’ Association said in a press release on Tuesday.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
58 Likes
103 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

St. Bernard Foundation in Martigny VS celebrates its 20th birthday

More

Swiss St Bernard foundation turns 20

This content was published on The Fondation Barry du Grand-St-Bernard in Martigny, southwestern Switzerland, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Read more: Swiss St Bernard foundation turns 20
Simplon tunnel renovation leads to restrictions on train services

More

Simplon Tunnel renovation leads to restrictions on train services

This content was published on The Simplon railroad tunnel between Valais and Italy will be renovated over the next four years. The first construction phase will begin at the beginning of February and last until the end of July.

Read more: Simplon Tunnel renovation leads to restrictions on train services
Little Basel celebrates Vogel Gryff

More

Basel celebrates 14th-century Vogel Gryff tradition

This content was published on The three characters Wilde Maa (the wild man), Vogel Gryff (the griffin) and Leu (the lion) danced on the Mittlerebrücke (Middle Bridge) in front of hundreds of spectators and guests of honour.

Read more: Basel celebrates 14th-century Vogel Gryff tradition

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR