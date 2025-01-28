Markus Ritter enters race for seat in Swiss government

The Centre Party’s cantonal section announced on Tuesday that it was proposing the parliamentarian and president of the Swiss Farmers’ Association to the parliamentary group.
“Anyone who knows me knows that I enjoy difficult tasks,” Ritter, 57, said. The defence ministry, which is being vacated following the announcement of Viola Amherd’s resignation, is currently facing major challenges, he said. “Such challenges have always made me progress,” he added.
The defence ministry is a key department “that deserves our full attention” in these troubled times in Europe and around the world, he said. We must “look to the future” and quickly find solutions to current problems.
Ritter has been a member of the House of Representatives since 2011. He has been president of the Swiss Farmers’ Association since 2012. He began his political career as a municipal councillor in Altstätten, canton St Gallen, in 1993. Ritter is recognised as an influential member of parliament.
However, he has a slight handicap when it comes to election to the government, as he comes from the same canton as Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter.
Ritter is the first Centre Party representative to officially enter the race to succeed Amherd.
The Centre Party’s cantonal parties have until February 3 to propose candidates. The Centre Party parliamentary group will decide on the ticket on February 21. The election to the government will take place on March 12.
Ritter has announced his resignation as Swiss Farmers’ Association president for 2028. The association is already planning his succession. If Ritter is elected to the government, the procedure would be accelerated, the Swiss Farmers’ Association said in a press release on Tuesday.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Most Read Swiss Abroad
More
The Swiss Alps, a new Eldorado for real estate developers
Increase in heat deaths set to outweigh decrease in cold deaths
This content was published on
The growing number of heat-related deaths due to climate change will significantly exceed the decline in the number of cold-related deaths in Europe, according to a study.
Simplon Tunnel renovation leads to restrictions on train services
This content was published on
The Simplon railroad tunnel between Valais and Italy will be renovated over the next four years. The first construction phase will begin at the beginning of February and last until the end of July.
This content was published on
The three characters Wilde Maa (the wild man), Vogel Gryff (the griffin) and Leu (the lion) danced on the Mittlerebrücke (Middle Bridge) in front of hundreds of spectators and guests of honour.
Swiss parliament lights up 80 years after liberation of Auschwitz
This content was published on
To commemorate the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp 80 years ago, the Swiss parliament building in Bern was illuminated in different colours on Monday.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.