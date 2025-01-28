Markus Ritter enters race for seat in Swiss government

Markus Ritter from the Centre Party has thrown his hat into the ring to succeed Defence Minister Viola Amherd on the seven-seat Swiss government.

Français fr Markus Ritter candidat à la succession de Viola Amherd

The Centre Party’s cantonal section announced on Tuesday that it was proposing the parliamentarian and president of the Swiss Farmers’ Association to the parliamentary group.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I enjoy difficult tasks,” Ritter, 57, said. The defence ministry, which is being vacated following the announcement of Viola Amherd’s resignation, is currently facing major challenges, he said. “Such challenges have always made me progress,” he added.

The defence ministry is a key department “that deserves our full attention” in these troubled times in Europe and around the world, he said. We must “look to the future” and quickly find solutions to current problems.

Ritter has been a member of the House of Representatives since 2011. He has been president of the Swiss Farmers’ Association since 2012. He began his political career as a municipal councillor in Altstätten, canton St Gallen, in 1993. Ritter is recognised as an influential member of parliament.

However, he has a slight handicap when it comes to election to the government, as he comes from the same canton as Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter.

Decision on March 12

Ritter is the first Centre Party representative to officially enter the race to succeed Amherd.

The Centre Party’s cantonal parties have until February 3 to propose candidates. The Centre Party parliamentary group will decide on the ticket on February 21. The election to the government will take place on March 12.

Ritter has announced his resignation as Swiss Farmers’ Association president for 2028. The association is already planning his succession. If Ritter is elected to the government, the procedure would be accelerated, the Swiss Farmers’ Association said in a press release on Tuesday.

