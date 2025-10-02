The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Mass-Voll submits second complaint about Swiss e-ID vote

Mass-Voll submits second complaint about e-ID vote
Mass-Voll submits second complaint about e-ID vote Keystone-SDA
Mass-Voll submits second complaint about Swiss e-ID vote
Mass-Voll submits second complaint about Swiss e-ID vote

The Mass-Voll movement has submitted a voting rights complaint to the Zurich cantonal government following the narrow ‘yes’ vote on the e-ID last weekend. The movement is calling for the vote to be repeated.

Just a few days before the e-ID vote, Ringier AG and TX Group AG made non-monetary contributions to the value of CHF85,000 ($107,000) and CHF78,000 respectively to Media Space – in favour of the Pro e-ID Alliance. This is stated in the voting rights complaint published by Mass-Voll on Thursday.

“This had a massive impact on the result and the decision-making process,” writes Mass-Voll in a press release. The movement was first formed a few years ago to protest pandemic measures.

+ Referendum committee calls for e-ID vote to be repealed

Five days before last Sunday’s vote on the e-ID, Mass-Voll President Nicolas Rimoldi had already submitted a voting rights complaint to the Zurich cantonal government. He demanded that the ballot be postponed – because of the “illegal voting donation from Swisscom”. The complaint is still pending.

Swisscom donated an amount of CHF30,000 to a Yes committee as part of the voting campaign for the e-ID referendum next Sunday, according to Mass-Voll’s first voting rights complaint. The referendum committee had also submitted a complaint in the run-up to the vote.

