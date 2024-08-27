Not one Swiss canton on track for Paris climate agreement

No canton is on track for the Paris climate agreement. Keystone-SDA

Despite some progress, not one of Switzerland's 26 cantons is yet on a trajectory compatible with the Paris climate agreement, which would limit global warming to 1.5°C, according to a ranking by WWF Switzerland published on Tuesday.

“The situation has evolved considerably in the cantons, particularly with regard to the replacement of old heating systems with more climate-friendly solutions,” says Leandro De Angelis, energy specialist with WWF Switzerland.

However, these incentives and regulations take time to take effect, and emissions from buildings are still too high. Measures need to be taken, particularly in building renovation and the switch to electric mobility.

According to the rankings, the most climate-conscious canton is Basel City. Appenzell Inner Rhodes lags furthest behind.

For its ranking, WWF examined the 26 Swiss cantons to analyse their climate and energy policies in the building sector.

