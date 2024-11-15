Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss Politics

November 24 votes: suspense remains

Samuel Jaberg
Generated with artificial intelligence.
November 24 votes: suspense remains
November 24 votes: suspense remains

Dear readers,

Will the Swiss government and parliament be defeated on all four issues that Swiss citizens vote upon on November 24? With around ten days to go before the votes, this scenario cannot be ruled out.
 
The second vote poll conducted by the gfs.bern research institute (see related article below) shows that Swiss voters are losing confidence in the authorities. This was already notable in the March vote on the 13th old age state pension payment issue and more recently in the rejection of the reform of occupational pension schemes.

Confidence is not much better among Swiss voters living abroad. Support among the Swiss Abroad for the plan to expand Swiss motorways, for example, plummeted between the first and second gfs.bern polls.

In this newsletter, you can (re)discover all our explainer articles, debates and analyses on the four issues to help you make an informed decision - if you haven't already done so - ahead of what promises to be an exciting vote day on Sunday November 24. Make sure you fill out your ballot papers.
 
Best regards,

This content was published on
1 minute

Journalist and deputy head of the swissinfo.ch editorial group for German, French and Italian.

Second poll results:

Let’s Talk debate:

Join the conversation:

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Explainer articles:

Voting in Switzerland

Switzerland’s direct democracy

How Switzerland’s political system of direct democracy works

This content was published on Together with neutrality and federalism, direct democracy is a part of the Swiss national identity and helps unite the various languages, religions and cultures in the country. This video gives you a short introduction to this unique political system. (Produced by swissinfo.ch on behalf of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad)Please note: This video was made in 2011. The political landscape has changed and the numbers are no longer representative. For more recent figures go to the Democracy Barometer project page.

Read more: How Switzerland’s political system of direct democracy works

