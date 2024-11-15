November 24 votes: suspense remains

Dear readers,



Will the Swiss government and parliament be defeated on all four issues that Swiss citizens vote upon on November 24? With around ten days to go before the votes, this scenario cannot be ruled out.



The second vote poll conducted by the gfs.bern research institute (see related article below) shows that Swiss voters are losing confidence in the authorities. This was already notable in the March vote on the 13th old age state pension payment issue and more recently in the rejection of the reform of occupational pension schemes.



Confidence is not much better among Swiss voters living abroad. Support among the Swiss Abroad for the plan to expand Swiss motorways, for example, plummeted between the first and second gfs.bern polls.



In this newsletter, you can (re)discover all our explainer articles, debates and analyses on the four issues to help you make an informed decision - if you haven't already done so - ahead of what promises to be an exciting vote day on Sunday November 24. Make sure you fill out your ballot papers.



Best regards,

Second poll results:

Voters could scupper Swiss motorway extension plans This content was published on Ahead of a nationwide vote on November 24, a slight majority is against plans to beef up the country's motorway network.

Let’s Talk debate:

Motorway expansion vote: 'We need to rethink the way we travel' This content was published on Should Switzerland widen part of its motorway network? The two guests in our Let's Talk debate discuss the proposal on which voters will decide on November 24.

Join the conversation:

More Debate Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways? On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this? Join the discussion 93 Likes View the discussion

Explainer articles:

Voters to decide on major Swiss motorway expansion This content was published on A referendum has been launched against the six-lane extension of the A1 motorway. Swiss voters will have their say on November 24.

Voters to decide if Swiss landlords need extra rights This content was published on A national tenants' association opposes two modifications to tenancy law and launched a double referendum. Voters will decide on November 24.

Will Swiss voters accept standardised financing of healthcare? This content was published on On November 24, Swiss voters will decide whether to accept uniform funding for healthcare. An explainer.

Voting in Switzerland

Voting from abroad: How to register for Swiss elections This content was published on Switzerland grants voting rights to its citizens living abroad. If you want to exercise your voting rights, you must first get on the electoral register.

How Switzerland's political system of direct democracy works This content was published on Together with neutrality and federalism, direct democracy is a part of the Swiss national identity and helps unite the various languages, religions and cultures in the country. This video gives you a short introduction to this unique political system. (Produced by swissinfo.ch on behalf of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad)Please note: This video was made in 2011. The political landscape has changed and the numbers are no longer representative. For more recent figures go to the Democracy Barometer project page.