November 24 votes: suspense remains

Will the Swiss government and parliament be defeated on all four issues that Swiss citizens vote upon on November 24? With around ten days to go before the votes, this scenario cannot be ruled out.
The second vote poll conducted by the gfs.bern research institute (see related article below) shows that Swiss voters are losing confidence in the authorities. This was already notable in the March vote on the 13th old age state pension payment issue and more recently in the rejection of the reform of occupational pension schemes.
Confidence is not much better among Swiss voters living abroad. Support among the Swiss Abroad for the plan to expand Swiss motorways, for example, plummeted between the first and second gfs.bern polls.
In this newsletter, you can (re)discover all our explainer articles, debates and analyses on the four issues to help you make an informed decision - if you haven't already done so - ahead of what promises to be an exciting vote day on Sunday November 24. Make sure you fill out your ballot papers.
How Switzerland’s political system of direct democracy works
This content was published on
Together with neutrality and federalism, direct democracy is a part of the Swiss national identity and helps unite the various languages, religions and cultures in the country. This video gives you a short introduction to this unique political system. (Produced by swissinfo.ch on behalf of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad)Please note: This video was made in 2011. The political landscape has changed and the numbers are no longer representative. For more recent figures go to the Democracy Barometer project page.
