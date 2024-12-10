Swiss parliament clears way for new start with e-ID

Parliament clears the bill for a new start with E-ID Keystone-SDA

A new attempt to introduce electronic proof of identity has been made in Switzerland. The Senate has resolved the final differences in the legal provisions on a state e-ID and the credit for its introduction.

The two chambers of parliament had already approved the principles, including the loan totalling around CHF100 million ($114 million) for the development and operation of the necessary e-ID systems. The bill is therefore ready for the final vote. Electronic identity is to be introduced in 2026.

The Senate resolved the final differences on Tuesday. This means that once the e-ID has been introduced, it will initially be stored in a specially designed “federal wallet” app. Later, however, private applications will be able to be used if they are sufficiently secure and recognised by the federal government.

