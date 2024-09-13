Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss parliament backs payment cards for asylum-seekers

Payment card
Payment cards are intended to make Switzerland less attractive for asylum-seekers because they no longer receive cash that they could transfer to their home country. Keystone-SDA
The Swiss parliament has expressed support for a payment card for asylum-seekers. The House of Representatives is examining how such a means of payment could be introduced nationwide. The Senate has already passed a similar postulate.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

On Thursday the House of Representatives passed a postulate from the Political Institutions Committee by 128 votes to 59. Payment cards are intended to make Switzerland less attractive for asylum-seekers because they no longer receive cash that they could transfer to their home country.

The cantons pay benefits to asylum-seekers. The government should therefore clarify how the cantons could be supported in introducing the card. It should also explain what impact these cards would have on crime.

+ Swiss asylum-seeker numbers, including Ukrainians, sinking

Andreas Glarner from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party said on behalf of the Political Institutions Committee that the aim of the card is to ensure that social welfare funds are used in a targeted manner and can no longer be transferred abroad. A similar postulate was already referred by the Senate last June. The government expressed its opposition.

