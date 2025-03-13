New Swiss government minister prepared for defence mandate

Pfister would be delighted with the Defence Department Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

New Swiss government minister Martin Pfister says he is prepared for the defence mandate should he be asked to occupy the vacant position.

4 minutes

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“I have a great desire to lead [the defence ministry],” he said, adding that he is also be prepared to take on any other department.

When Pfister takes office on 1 April it is assumed that he will take over the Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS). However, this is not set in stone – the Federal Council will make the departmental allocation on Friday.

Pfister is taking up his post “with great respect, enormous pleasure and a great deal of confidence”, he said after the election in Bern on Wednesday. He will do everything in his power to ensure that people in Switzerland continue to do well.

+ Martin Pfister elected as Swiss government minister

Pfister remained vague about the probable takeover of the DDPS: “I won’t give you a detailed work programme that would affect the work of the defence department.”

Affinity with security policy

As an army colonel and historian, Pfister has a strong affinity with security policy issues . He is taking office at a time that brings new geopolitical upheavals every day. “I will therefore always work with a view to a Switzerland that must preserve its prosperity and be agile and innovative in the name of its sovereignty and independence.”

+ Swiss Defence Minister to stand down

The next defence minister will be responsible for equipping and funding the armed forces. However, Pfister emphasised that the further development of the armed forces was a matter for the entire Federal Council and parliament.

One of his tasks would be personnel decisions – army chief Thomas Süssli, intelligence service chief Christian Dussey and air force chief Peter Merz have announced their resignations. He must be able to set the course quickly, said Pfister. “I have certain advantages because I know the work of government and leadership.”

NATO relationship changing

“The NATO relationship is changing, we don’t know in which direction,” said Pfister. Switzerland must find a role in this new geopolitical situation.

In the area of security, interoperability and cooperation with other countries are important to him, said Pfister. This must be continued “if security is important to us”.

More

More How are Swiss government members elected? This content was published on The Federal Council has seven seats, but how does Switzerland do the maths to reach that figure? Read more: How are Swiss government members elected?

With regard to the planned and approved funds for the army, he said: “Parliament must ensure that these funds are used efficiently.” This is now one of the most important tasks in the first phase. “We need the confidence of parliament.” This would allow the funds earmarked until 2032 to be allocated.

Pfister says he wants to remain in the Federal Council for at least seven years or two terms. “You have to commit yourself for a certain period of time,” he said at the start of his election campaign.

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.