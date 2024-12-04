Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Poll: right-wing Swiss People’s Party enjoys growing support among population

Survey sees gains for SVP and losses for center-left camp
The Sotomo survey assessed voter trends one year after the federal elections in Switzerland. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
If national elections had been held in Switzerland last month, the right-wing Swiss People's Party would have won, and increased its share of votes by 2% compared to the 2023 federal elections, a recent survey shows.

According to the Sotomo election barometer published on Monday, the People’s Party would have received 29.9% of votes. This corresponds to an increase of 2 percentage points compared to the result of the 2023 federal elections, when the party had already gained 2.3 percentage points.

The new survey found that the left-wing Social Democratic Party would have been Switzerland’s second strongest party with 17.8% of votes, a drop of 0.5 percentage points.

The centre-right Radical-Liberal Party and the Center Party would have maintained their results of 14.3% and 14.1%, respectively. In contrast, the left-wing Green Party would have dipped to 9.5% (-0.5) and the Green Liberals would also have fallen to 6.6% (-1).

The survey was based on information from 4,467 eligible voters who took part in an online survey between October 28 and November 11. The data was then weighted so that it is representative of the active voting population. According to Sotomo, the survey is comparable to a random sample with a sampling error of +/-1.5 percentage points.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

