Initiative aims to curb lobbying in Swiss parliament

A new popular initiative wants to put the brakes on lobbying in federal politics. Members of the Federal Assembly with vested interests are the target. They should no longer be allowed to take part in debates if there is a connection with their interests.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The popular initiative “For a people-orientated policy (No Lobbying)” was published in the Federal Gazette on Tuesday. It is backed by people living in canton Lucerne. They have until September 25, 2026, to collect the 100,000 signatures required to bring the initiative to fruition.

The committee is calling for an amendment to Article 161 of the constitution. It currently states that members of the House of Representatives and the Senate must vote without instructions. They must also disclose their vested interests.

+ How political lobbying works in Switzerland

Parliamentarians with “proven economic and political vested interests” should no longer be allowed to sit on committees whose area of responsibility is related to these interests.

In committee debates and in the plenary sessions of parliament, members with recognised political and economic interests are to be restricted: if topics are discussed that have a connection to these interests, they must withdraw.

The initiative also calls for parliamentarians to declare not only vested interests in a register, but also fees and other monetary benefits. And if laws are drafted, this must be done within the administration and without the involvement of third parties.

The legal regulations for the implementation of the initiative must be enacted no later than one year after the yes vote at the ballot box.

