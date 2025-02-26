Charges dropped in Geneva parcel bomb investigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) is looking to drop the case against two brothers linked to the Geneva parcel bomb incidents.

The pair were suspected after two parcels exploded in August and November in the St-Jean and Grange-Canal areas. They were briefly held in custody during the investigation.

Vincent Spira and Robert Assaël, the lawyers representing the two men, confirmed the report in the Swiss newspaper Tribune de Genève on Tuesday.

“I’ve always said there was no evidence in the file. I still don’t understand why my client was arrested and held in custody. I hope the OAG will acknowledge its financial mistakes too,” Spira told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

His colleague welcomed the OAG’s U-turn. “My client had to drive several disabled people around the canton daily, particularly in the areas where the explosions occurred. The OAG could have easily verified this alibi,” Assaël said.

Translated from German with DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

