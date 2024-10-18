Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Swiss Politics

Regional bus travel authorised between Italy and Switzerland

Cabotage authorized between Italy and Switzerland
Cabotage authorized between Italy and Switzerland Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Regional bus travel authorised between Italy and Switzerland
Listening: Regional bus travel authorised between Italy and Switzerland

Passengers on public regional bus services between Italy and Switzerland will be able to board and alight within both countries and not only on either side of the border. Transport Minister Albert Rösti has signed a bilateral agreement to this effect. The agreement will come into force in 2025.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Regular bus services between Lombardy and the canton of Ticino, between Aosta and the Lower Valais or between Chiavenna and the Engadine will benefit from this, said the minister. Passengers from both sides of the border will be able to get on and off at all regional bus stops. Cross-border “cabotage” is therefore permitted at regional level.

Currently, an Italian-registered bus from Martigny to Aosta could not pick up passengers in Martigny and let them out in elsewhere in Switzerland and vice versa. In future, a Postbus theoretically linking Sion to Milan via Martigny will be able to pick up passengers in Martigny or Aosta and take them to the capital of Lombardy.

More

Offers will be more attractive and simpler. The quality of regional transport will be improved, says the Federal Department of Transport (DETEC).

Similar agreements to facilitate cross-border public transport already exist with Germany, Austria and France. This new agreement does not apply to private international routes such as those offered by Flixbus or Eurolines, for example.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

