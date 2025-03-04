Swiss agriculture spared from austerity cuts

Swiss agriculture is spared from the austerity hammer Keystone-SDA

Swiss agriculture will be spared the government's austerity measures from 2026 to 2029.

On Monday the Senate approved two committee motions to increase a federal decree by CHF361 million ($404 million) with clear majorities. The two chambers have thus decided that Swiss agriculture will receive around CHF14.2 billion over the next four years – the same amount as in 2022-2025.

The government wanted to reduce the contributions by 1.6% compared to today because agriculture also had to make a contribution to the recovery of the federal budget. This is what the government said when it presented the federal resolution last year.

However, the tenor of the majority in parliament was that federal expenditure had increased in many areas in recent years – but not in agriculture. It was thus wrong to make savings for farmers, they said.

