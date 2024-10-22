Swiss Army marching orders and leave passes go digital

Swiss Army marching orders and leave passes go digital Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Members of the Swiss Armed Forces can now call up marching orders for military service and leave passes directly in an app on their smartphone.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Marschbefehle und Urlaubspässe der Schweizer Armee werden digital Original Read more: Marschbefehle und Urlaubspässe der Schweizer Armee werden digital

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This app has been available since the beginning of October, the defence ministry said.

The DIM Wallet application enables quick access to important information during military checks or when enlisting without the need for an internet connection, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

+ The Swiss army: your questions answered

The app has a control function that allows the military police, security personnel or inspectors in military facilities to check the QR codes shown. This can also be done offline and without registering in the digital service manager. No data is stored on the smartphones, which increases security and data protection.

The digital signature in the QR codes increases security and also minimises the risk of forgery. It allows members of the armed forces to access their documents without delay. The service manager can also be linked to the Swisspass, so that the public transport ticket contained in the marching orders can also be shown using the Swiss Federal Railways app.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.