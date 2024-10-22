Swiss Army marching orders and leave passes go digital

The app has a control function that allows the military police, security personnel or inspectors in military facilities to check the QR codes shown. This can also be done offline and without registering in the digital service manager. No data is stored on the smartphones, which increases security and data protection.
The digital signature in the QR codes increases security and also minimises the risk of forgery. It allows members of the armed forces to access their documents without delay. The service manager can also be linked to the Swisspass, so that the public transport ticket contained in the marching orders can also be shown using the Swiss Federal Railways app.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
