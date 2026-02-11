Swiss-EU accords: Bern revises wage protection measure

CF: Bilaterals III, compromise on wage protection Keystone-SDA

After critical feedback during the consultation, the Swiss government has decided to revise one of the proposed measures in the package designed to safeguard wage protection as part of the Bilateral III negotiations between Switzerland and the European Union (EU).

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it CF: Bilaterali III, compromesso su protezione salari Original Read more: CF: Bilaterali III, compromesso su protezione salari

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The measure under review is number 14; the other 13 had already been approved.

More

More Swiss Politics Swiss-EU accords have more support in Strasbourg than in Bern This content was published on In the European Parliament, a new package of agreements between Bern and Brussels is seen as cementing an essential partnership in the face of geopolitical tensions. Read more: Swiss-EU accords have more support in Strasbourg than in Bern

The request, put forward by the trade unions, had faced strong criticism from employers. It relates to the dismissal procedure for staff representatives in companies with at least 50 employees. The proposal would require employers to hold a meeting with the staff representative concerned to explore possible solutions, such as offering a similar role.

After further talks led by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), a compromise was reached: a dismissal would no longer be considered null and void if it occurs before the interview takes place, but it would be deemed an unfair dismissal. The government says this approach should give employers greater legal certainty while still safeguarding the requirement for the meeting itself.

+ The Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates, explained

If an employer fails to follow the required procedure, they face sanctions ranging from a minimum of four to a maximum of ten months’ salary. This compensation must be paid to the staff representative in monthly instalments. Employers who make only minor procedural mistakes can rectify the process without incurring such a penalty. But those who end the employment relationship without holding the mandatory interview risk a substantial fine.

More Debate Hosted by: Katy Romy How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad? What are the pros and cons of the new agreement between Bern and Brussels? How might it affect your life? Join the discussion 123 Likes View the discussion

The Swiss government says the revised version of measure 14 strikes a fair balance and helps safeguard the wider package on wage protection. Given the adjustments made and the small proportion of employers and employees affected (around 2%), the government argues that Switzerland’s labour-market flexibility will remain intact.

Translated from Italian by AI/sp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Related Stories Popular Stories