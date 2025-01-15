How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?

After months of negotiations, Switzerland and the European Union announced in December that negotiations on the package of bilateral agreements had been concluded. There is still a long political road ahead, as the dossier will have to be approved by parliament and probably put to a public referendum.

According to the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA), the draft agreement safeguards the rights of the 466,000 Swiss citizens living in the European Union. Thanks to the free movement of persons, Swiss people can freely choose their place of work and residence within EU countries, enjoying the same rights as EU/EFTA nationals.

What are the advantages or disadvantages of this package of agreements between Bern and Brussels in your view? How might these agreements affect your life? What would be the impact of this dossier failing in parliament?

