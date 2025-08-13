The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss federal budget deficit to be lower than expected

Lower-than-expected deficit for the Confederation in 2025
Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss federal budget deficit to be lower than expected
Listening: Swiss federal budget deficit to be lower than expected

The Swiss federal government is expecting a much smaller deficit than forecast. Instead of CHF800 million ($995 million) predicted for 2025, the federal budget deficit is expected to be CHF200 million, mainly due to a rise in tax revenues.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

As tax receipts “exceeded expectations” last year, they have been revised upwards by CHF1.5 billion for 2025, the Federal Council said on Wednesday.

Income tax will benefit “strongly” from the additional revenues for 2022 and 2023 from energy and commodities trading companies in Geneva. Some CHF900 million is expected for 2025, according to the government, which points out that this is a “one-off and temporary” phenomenon. At the same time, VAT revenues are expected to fall by CHF200 million.

More

Horizon Europe envelope

Ordinary expenditure is expected to increase by CHF200 million, mainly due to additional appropriations requested during the year. This applies in particular to the CHF666 million envelope approved for participation in the European Union Framework Programme for Research and Innovation, of which Horizon Europe is a part.

This is the first time since the introduction of the debt brake in 2003 that ordinary expenditure could exceed the amount budgeted, according to the government.

More

In the end, the ordinary budget should show a surplus of CHF700 million, instead of the CHF500 million deficit forecast, according to the Federal Council. This represents a difference of CHF1.2 billion.

Savings plan maintained

Despite these positive figures, this does not affect the government’s planned budget savings programme. “This does not alter the fact that, without the implementation of Budget Relief Programme 27, deficits of several billion Swiss francs are expected for the years of the financial plan,” says the finance ministry.

+ Switzerland outlines budget plan to save billions of francs

The extraordinary budget has deteriorated. This is due to a one-off payment of CHF850 million to stabilise Swiss Federal Railways finances. Extraordinary income is also expected to be higher than budgeted (CHF200 million), thanks to the additional amount distributed from the Swiss National Bank (SNB’s) profits.

No Trump effect for 2025

According to the Federal Council, the 39% tariff imposed by the United States on imports of Swiss products should not have a “significant” impact on federal finances this year.

It is currently difficult to predict how Swiss companies will react to this situation. However, it is their behaviour that will determine the impact of customs duties next year, particularly on spending linked to short-time work and on VAT revenues. There should also be a delayed impact on the level of federal revenues in the medium term.

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Are you noticing or anticipating any changes in your life as a result of the tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump?

How do you think your life could be impacted by the US tariff policy? Let us know.

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

What’s the smartest way for countries to compete for world-class research talent?

As the US slashes science funding and pressures universities, many researchers are considering a move. Should Switzerland try to entice them?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Small two-seater crashes into Lake Geneva: no injuries

More

Small plane crashes into Lake Geneva near Vevey

This content was published on A small two-seater plane crashed into Lake Geneva near Vevey on Tuesday afternoon. The two people on board were able to escape from the submerged aircraft without any injuries.

Read more: Small plane crashes into Lake Geneva near Vevey
Drafts for new banknote series available

More

Swiss National Bank publishes new banknote designs

This content was published on The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is working on a new series of banknotes on the theme of “Switzerland and its altitudes”. Twelve designs for the new series have been submitted and the public's opinion is now being sought.

Read more: Swiss National Bank publishes new banknote designs
Switzerland wants to win the Foreign Oscar with "Heldin"

More

Swiss film ‘Late Shift’ put forward for Oscar

This content was published on Late Shift [Heldin], a film by about overworked nurses, is Switzerland's candidate for the Best International Feature Film award at the Oscars next year.

Read more: Swiss film ‘Late Shift’ put forward for Oscar
Swiss participate in flotilla against sea blockade in Gaza

More

Swiss citizens will also participate in flotilla against Gaza blockade

This content was published on Swiss citizens are also taking part in the worldwide flotilla that intends to break the sea blockade in Gaza. The Waves of Freedom Association (WOFA) plans to leave with five boats loaded with baby milk powder and water filters.

Read more: Swiss citizens will also participate in flotilla against Gaza blockade
Ticino commemorates Italian partisans with stumbling blocks

More

Switzerland commemorates Italian partisans who died escaping fascists

This content was published on Italian partisans tried to flee to Switzerland in October 1944. However, two died and a third was injured in a hail of bullets between their fascist pursuers and Swiss border guards in Ticino. They are now commemorated by so-called stumble stones.

Read more: Switzerland commemorates Italian partisans who died escaping fascists

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR