Swiss Politics

Switzerland budgets CHF 666m to rejoin EU research programmes

Federal Council requests CHF 666 million for EU programmes
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland budgets CHF 666m to rejoin EU research programmes
Rejoining European Union research programmes, such as Horizon Europe, will cost Switzerland an initial CHF666 million – a sum that must be approved by parliament.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Swiss researchers and innovators can again fully participate in EU projects following a breakthrough in political negotiations between Bern and Brussels.

+ Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates explained

The government has asked parliament to approve seven supplementary credits totalling around CHF675 million. Of this total, CHF666 million is required for the EU research and innovation programmes.

This content was published on Starting Wednesday, Swiss researchers will have access to the European Research Council's Proof of Concept Grants, said the European Commission.

Switzerland’s re-association with these programmes was part of the negotiations on the overall Switzerland-EU package.

Since the beginning of the year, researchers have once again been able to participate in calls for proposals under Horizon Europe, Euratom and Digital Europe.

Parliament will decide on Supplement I to the 2025 budget in the summer session. It has budgetary sovereignty.

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

