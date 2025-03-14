Switzerland budgets CHF 666m to rejoin EU research programmes

Rejoining European Union research programmes, such as Horizon Europe, will cost Switzerland an initial CHF666 million – a sum that must be approved by parliament.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bundesrat beantragt 666 Millionen Franken für EU-Programme Original Read more: Bundesrat beantragt 666 Millionen Franken für EU-Programme

Swiss researchers and innovators can again fully participate in EU projects following a breakthrough in political negotiations between Bern and Brussels.

The government has asked parliament to approve seven supplementary credits totalling around CHF675 million. Of this total, CHF666 million is required for the EU research and innovation programmes.

Switzerland’s re-association with these programmes was part of the negotiations on the overall Switzerland-EU package.

Since the beginning of the year, researchers have once again been able to participate in calls for proposals under Horizon Europe, Euratom and Digital Europe.

Parliament will decide on Supplement I to the 2025 budget in the summer session. It has budgetary sovereignty.

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

