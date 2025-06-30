Swiss government affected by cyberattack on health foundation

The Radix Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation active in the field of health promotion, has been the victim of a ransomware attack, it was confirmed on Monday. Keystone-SDA

Switzerland says a ransomware attack on the non-profit health foundation Radix that involved data being stolen and encrypted had also affected the federal administration.

The Radix Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation active in the field of health promotion, has been the victim of a ransomware attack, it was confirmed on Monday. The criminals stole and encrypted data, which they then published on the darknet.

The foundation contacted the National Cybersecurity Centre (NCSC) after carrying out an initial analysis of the situation, it announced on Monday. Radix’s clientele also includes various administrative units of the federal administration.

The aim is to determine which services and data are actually affected by the cyber attack. At no time were the hackers able to penetrate the systems of the federal administration, as the Radix Foundation itself does not have such direct access, the centre pointed out.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

