Swiss government rejects proposed super-rich inheritance tax

It was responding to a submission by the Young Socialists political group earlier this year to slap a 50% levy on inheritances above CHF50 million ($56 million) to raise money for tackling climate change. The final decision will be made by voters in a ballot that has yet to be scheduled.
In a statement on Friday, the government said the higher taxes would damage the country’s reputation and potentially cost more revenue than they would raise.
While the Young Socialists managed to collect more than 100,000 signatures — the bar to trigger a plebiscite — the proposal also sparked multiple warnings from business-owning multi-millionaires and billionaires that they would relocate if it was introduced.
More
More
Inheritance tax idea has low public support, survey finds
This content was published on
Some 67% of Swiss are against a left-wing initiative to raise inheritance taxes in order to finance climate measures.
Citing a study for the tax authorities, the government said the new tax could raise more than CHF4 billion, all things being equal. But it estimated that more than three-quarters of the potential fiscal revenue would be lost because those affected would leave Switzerland. An exodus of wealthy residents would also affect other income and wealth taxes, leaving the state worse off, it said.
“The initiative could lead to reduced revenues for the federal government and especially for the cantons and municipalities,” the government said. “It would also create the wrong incentives for climate protection.”
The proposal was made under Switzerland’s system of direct democracy, and the government had the option to reject or support it.
Swiss government wants to ban swastika in crackdown on extremist symbols
This content was published on
The Federal Council wants to ban the Nazis’ swastika emblem in public as well as other symbols associated with the Third Reich. Anyone who flouted the law would be fined CHF200 in future.
Swiss justice minister discusses plight of Syrian migrants in Brussels
This content was published on
Swiss Justice Minister Beat Jans met his European counterparts in Brussels on Thursday to discuss the situation of Syrian asylum-seekers in Europe. Jans called for coordinated action by European states.
Rising healthcare costs remain the greatest concern of Swiss residents
This content was published on
The rising costs of healthcare and health insurance premiums remain a major concern for Swiss residents, a survey published on Thursday shows. Other major worries are the environment and pensions.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.