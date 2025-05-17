Swiss minister: situation at German border hasn’t changed

Jans told Swiss public radio, SRF, that no asylum seekers for whom Germany would be responsible have been sent back to Switzerland as a result of new rules imposed by Berlin.
The Swiss Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) has also not reported any changes at the border, according to a Tamedia report confirmed by the Keystone-SDA news agency.
Last week, the new German government ordered an intensification of controls at the borders with all neighboring countries. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said it would become possible to turn back asylum seekers – with the exception of pregnant women, children or members of vulnerable groups – before they enter Germany.
Switzerland considers Germany’s planned systematic pushbacks at the border to be contrary to existing law, the department of justice has said.
“That was an announcement we didn’t like at all,” Jans told SRF on Saturday. Essentially, Jans added, Germany was saying it would no longer respect agreements and international conventions – a situation which is unacceptable for Switzerland.
An initial telephone call between Jans and Dobrindt has already taken place. Jans will also travel to Berlin later this month for further talks. He wants to show Dobrindt that there is a common interest in taking pan-European action against illegal migration.
Jans did not reveal what measures Switzerland would consider if Germany did not agree. However, he said, “our levers of influence are greater than you might think”.
