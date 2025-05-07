Swiss parliament advances individual taxation for married couples

On Wednesday, the Swiss House of Representatives made progress on individual taxation for married couples, suggesting a compromise to address federal tax losses.

The Swiss government’s indirect counter-proposal to the popular initiative from the Radical-Liberal Party’s women aims to introduce individual taxation for married couples, who currently pay more than cohabiting partners with the same income.

In both chambers, a majority of the left, the Radical-Liberals and the Liberal Green Party back the project, advocating for tax fairness between men and women. The Centre and the Swiss People’s Party, however, argue that it is unfair to “traditional” single-income couples.

The House of Representatives and the Senate haven’t yet settled on the specifics, which are expected to cost CHF800 million ($973 million) annually in federal tax losses according to the government’s draft.

The House of Representatives is now suggesting a tax scale that would cost CHF600 million a year, compared to the CHF500 million proposed by the Senate.

“There will be winners and losers, but most people will be better off,” said Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter, urging support for the compromise. The proposal passed with 101 votes to 95. Discussions are continuing on the initiative itself.

