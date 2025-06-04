Swiss parliament agrees to ban disposable vapes

Disposable vapes have been available in Switzerland since 2020. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Disposable e-cigarettes, or vapes, should be banned for sale in Switzerland, according to the Swiss parliament. On Wednesday, the Swiss Senate voted on this issue, passing a motion that had already been validated by the House of Representatives in 2024.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le Parlement décide d’interdire les e-cigarettes à usage unique Original Read more: Le Parlement décide d’interdire les e-cigarettes à usage unique

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Disposable vapes have been on the Swiss market since 2020. Adolescents and pre-adolescents are particularly attracted by the colourful, multi-flavoured products. The consumption trend is upwards, according to Christophe Clivaz, a Green Party parliamentarian behind the motion.

More

More Could Switzerland follow the UK and ban disposable vapes? This content was published on Britain is banning disposable e-cigarettes, as part of a drive to curb youth vaping. What’s the situation in Switzerland? Read more: Could Switzerland follow the UK and ban disposable vapes?

He points out that disposable vapes can contain high levels of nicotine without any controls, sometimes even exceeding the legal threshold of 20 mg/ml, an amount equivalent to several hundred puffs of conventional cigarettes, or more than one packet.

Also, they contain nicotine in the form of nicotine salt, which is not more dangerous than nicotine, but more addictive.

Flavia Wasserfallen, a Social Democrat, also expressed her concern about these products, whose low price, attractive flavours and appealing design target young people in particular and expose them to an increased risk of addiction. She also stressed the fact that vapes are often poorly disposed of.

More

More Switzerland set to ban disposable e-cigarettes This content was published on Switzerland’s House of Representatives voted in favour of a motion to ban disposable e-cigarette sales by 122 votes to 63. Read more: Switzerland set to ban disposable e-cigarettes

“Vapes present health risks, damage the environment and lead to costs for everyone,” she added.

Don’t go it alone

The Federal Council initially opposed the motion, rejecting any ban that would create technical barriers to trade. It pointed out that the European Union has no ban on such products. Switzerland should not go it alone, agreed Hannes Germann of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, urging pragmatism.

More

More Swiss parliament finalises tobacco advertising ban to protect minors This content was published on Tobacco advertising will be banned in Switzerland to protect children, with a few exceptions. Read more: Swiss parliament finalises tobacco advertising ban to protect minors

However, Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider accepted the decision, saying she was aware of the problem. European countries such as France and the United Kingdom have already taken measures, as well as Swiss cantons such as Valais and Jura.

The minister admitted that other measures proposed by the government, such as making tax breaks less attractive or setting a higher tax rate, would not have the same effect. In Wednesday’s vote, the People’s Party and most centre-right Radical-Liberals opposed the motion, which passed by 19 votes to 11.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

How we use technology to translate We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch