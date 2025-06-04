Swiss parliament finalises tobacco advertising ban to protect minors

Tobacco advertising will be banned in Switzerland to protect children, with a few exceptions. On Wednesday, parliament approved the implementation of the "Children and young people without tobacco advertising" initiative.

Tobacco causes around 10,000 deaths a year in Switzerland, representing one of the main public health problems. The health costs run into billions of Swiss francs.

In 2022, 56.6% of Swiss citizens voted in favour of the “Children and young people without tobacco advertising” initiative, which called for a ban on “all forms of tobacco advertising accessible to children”. The Federal Council’s revision of the law concludes the process.

Ban in newspapers

The ban affects print media, events open to young people and sponsorship. The internet, apps and other electronic media are also affected, unless an age-control system is put in place.

The two chambers of parliament have agreed on an exception for the print media. Advertising may be permitted in the inside section of newspapers that are sold mainly by subscription and have a readership of at least 98% adults. An exception has also been made for publications intended primarily for the foreign market or exclusively for industry professionals.

In both chambers, left-wing parliamentarians fought to remove this exception. For Senator Flavia Wasserfallen of the Social Democratic Party, this provision is arbitrary. “Readership changes regularly. Newspapers should check every six months whether or not they can place advertising in their publication. Who’s in charge?” she declared.

The exception to the ban still allows around 50 newspapers to print tobacco advertising, pointed out Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider. She cited Le Nouvelliste and BaslerZeitung, which are read by thousands of young people. While this is good for democracy, it is not good for prevention. “Only a general ban will ensure that advertising does not reach young people,” she said. By 25 votes to 19, the senators followed the House of Representatives.

Public places

Tobacco advertising will also be banned in places accessible to minors, including cinemas. However, such advertising may be permitted provided that it is neither visible nor accessible to minors. Similar rules apply to sponsorship of events.

Parliament has also taken measures regarding the promotion of tobacco products and electronic cigarettes. Such promotion will be prohibited if it takes the form of the free distribution of products.

By 24 votes to 19, the senators also endorsed the House of Representatives’ position on mobile vendors. They should be affected by a ban on promotion in places accessible to minors, unless the advertising is neither visible nor accessible to minors. For the health minister, the proposal is “acceptable”. It is clear on the logos worn by vendors”, she said.

With regard to the promotion of cigars and cigarillos by means of tastings and customer promotions, the Senate agreed with the House of Representatives by 23 votes to 19. This is only permitted where it is intended solely for adults.

