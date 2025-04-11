Swiss population has negative view of Trump

Swiss population has negative image of Trump according to survey Keystone-SDA

The majority of Swiss respondents painted a negative picture of US President Donald Trump, according to a survey. Women were even more critical of him than men.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Bevölkerung hat laut Umfrage negatives Bild von Trump Original Read more: Schweizer Bevölkerung hat laut Umfrage negatives Bild von Trump

Some 87% of the women surveyed described Trump as a “bad” or “rather bad” politician, according to a survey published in the Tamedia newspapers on Friday. The US president was also not well received by men: 76% of respondents thought he was “bad” or “rather bad”.

According to the results, his adviser and tech billionaire Elon Musk fared even worse. A difference in opinion about Musk also existed between the genders, but whether male or female, the clear majority of respondents answered that they thought Musk was “bad”.

Depending on their party affiliation, participants responded differently to the question of whether Trump would contribute to world peace. Compared to other parties, more voters from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party stated that Trump would be more likely to help resolve wars. However, according to the analysis, the majority of People’s Party voters also agreed with the basic stance: the majority of respondents – regardless of their party affiliation – believe that Trump’s second term in office will lead to more conflicts and wars.

Survey before announcement of tariffs on Swiss exports

The survey institute Leewas was commissioned by Tamedia and 20 Minuten to survey 35,132 people from German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino, according to the media company. The survey took place on March 31 and April 1, before the announcement of the comprehensive US tariff package, which also affects Switzerland.

The attitude towards Trump’s trade policy was also on the list of questions, as a graphic shows. The answers varied according to age group: respondents aged 65 and over most often agreed with the statement that US trade policy will lead to less prosperity in the US and worldwide. In the 18 to 34 age group, 54% of respondents agreed with this.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

