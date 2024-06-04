Swiss Senate wants additional billions for the army

The Senate would like to use the money to strengthen ground-based air defense and enable the purchase of corresponding systems a year earlier than planned. Keystone / Ennio Leanza

The Senate wants to increase the budget for the armed forces by CHF4 billion to CHF29.8 billion ($4.5 billion to $33.3 billion) between 2025 and 2028. It wants to spend CHF60 million more on the armaments program than the Federal Council.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Ständerat will zusätzliche Milliarden für die Armee Original Read more: Ständerat will zusätzliche Milliarden für die Armee

The increase in the payment framework is intended to ensure that the army budget reaches the target value of 1% of gross domestic product by 2030. On Monday, the Senate agreed with its security policy committee by 27 votes to 17 with one abstention.

Sign up to get the latest news from Switzerland directly to your inbox

The increase in the armaments program was also based on a proposal by the preliminary consultation committee. The Senate approved it by 31 votes to 14 with no abstentions. It would like to use the money to strengthen ground-based air defense and enable the purchase of corresponding systems a year earlier than planned.

+‘Guns now, pay later’ plan for cash-strapped Swiss army

On both points, the conservatives prevailed against the Senate’s left wing. They were of the opinion that, in view of the security situation in Europe, Switzerland needed to improve its defense capabilities quickly. Only a few centrist representatives and Green Liberal Party member of the Senate Tiana Angelina Moser voted with the Social Democratic Party and the Greens.

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.