Swiss support for income-based health insurance

A recent survey conducted by the Zurich-based Institute for Social and Political Studies (Sotomo) indicates that the majority of Swiss citizens advocate for health insurance premiums to be linked to income. The study, encompassing 6,066 participants from both German-speaking and French-speaking regions of Switzerland, sheds light on prevailing sentiments regarding healthcare financing.

As disclosed by the survey findings, which were disseminated by the Blick newspaper on Saturday, 57% of respondents expressed support for the abolition of the current per capita premium system. The research, carried out under the banner of “This is how Switzerland thinks,” was commissioned by the newspaper and executed by the institute Sotomo.

Interestingly, the survey reveals that the inclination towards income-related health insurance premiums transcends political affiliations. It’s not solely left-wing and green voters who advocate for this model; 55% of respondents from the centrist camp also endorse the notion, with 54% of Liberal Green Party supporters echoing similar sentiments.

Support not linked to party affiliation

In a surprising turn, 51% of Swiss People’s Party supporters have also voiced support for linking health insurance premiums to income, according to the latest survey findings. This revelation underscores a broad-based consensus emerging across political divides on the issue of healthcare financing.

Moreover, when participants were asked to propose measures to alleviate the financial strain on families, the majority (66%) prioritised the reduction of health insurance premiums. Affordable housing initiatives followed closely as the second most favoured measure.

In assessing who bears the brunt of financial challenges in Switzerland, respondents were unequivocal: 56% identified families as the group most likely to be struggling to make ends meet, contrasting with pensioners. This sentiment underscores the acute economic pressures faced by families in contemporary Swiss society.

Political scientist Sarah Bütikofer from Sotomo emphasised the urgent need for policymakers to address the mounting healthcare costs. In comments made to the Blick newspaper, she stressed the imperative of devising “real and sustainable solutions” to tackle this pressing issue.

