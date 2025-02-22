Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Switzerland could restrict foie gras imports

Commission wants to reduce foie gras imports
Commission wants to reduce foie gras imports Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland could restrict foie gras imports
Listening: Switzerland could restrict foie gras imports

Restrictions on imports of foie gras could be imposed if labelling transparency measures do not have an effect on quantity of imports.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

A people’s initiative to ban foie gras imports would have minimal impact, according to the Science Committee of the House of Representatives. Switzerland accounts for only around 1% of global foie gras consumption. A ban on foie gras, without the introduction of less stringent measures beforehand, would be incompatible with the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO), the parliamentary body said on Friday.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

An indirect counter-proposal would be appropriate, the committee decided by 13 votes to 12. The government is proposing to introduce a declaration requirement for products derived from force-feeding in the near future, in order to improve transparency for consumers.

More

The committee’s counter-proposal is based on this compulsory declaration. It provides for additional measures to restrict imports if, five years after its entry into force, the quantities imported for commercial purposes have not significantly decreased.

The commission took into account the cultural aspect of foie gras, as well as the concrete consequences of a ban on animal welfare and international trade. The senate’s commission has yet to give its opinion.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jo Fahy

What do you think about advanced health technologies such as freezing cord blood?

Do you have any experience with such solutions? Do you think more or less regulation is needed and why?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
32 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Population has named two newly discovered Swiss fish

More

Swiss public names two newly discovered fish

This content was published on Two fish species recently discovered in Switzerland have been called fluvicola and ommata, following an appeal to the public for names.

Read more: Swiss public names two newly discovered fish

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR