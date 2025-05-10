The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Switzerland takes over investigation into SWISS emergency landing in Austria

Swiss emergency landing in Graz is now being investigated by Switzerland
Swiss emergency landing in Graz is now being investigated by Switzerland Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland takes over investigation into SWISS emergency landing in Austria
Listening: Switzerland takes over investigation into SWISS emergency landing in Austria

Following the emergency landing of a Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) plane in Austria last December, during which a crew member died, Austria has now handed over the investigation to Switzerland.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Austrian Ministry of Transport and the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (Sust) confirmed a related report in the Swiss Tages-Anzeiger newspaper on Friday.

Due to a criminal complaint against unknown perpetrators within the Austrian Safety Investigation Board (SUB) and the subsequent investigation proceedings initiated against SUB employees, the head of SUB decided to relinquish supervision of the investigation in question and dismiss the responsible investigator in order to avoid any accusations of bias, the SUB told the Austrian news agency APA.

The Sust has therefore agreed to take over the investigation.

Emergency landing in December

Aircraft accidents are normally investigated in the country where they occur. In the case of the SWISS flight on December 23, this would be Austria, as the emergency landing took place in the city of Graz.

More

On that date, the SWISS Airbus A220 was en route from Bucharest, Hungary, to Zurich with 74 passengers and five crew members when the jet had to make an emergency landing in Graz due to engine problems and smoke in the cabin. Several people, including the crew members, were injured, some of them seriously.

A 23-year-old flight attendant later died in hospital.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

The United States and China kick off their meeting in Geneva

More

United States and China start tariff talks in Geneva

This content was published on The United States and China have started talks in Geneva aiming to de-escalate a dispute that threatens to cut off trade between the world’s two biggest economies and damage the global economy.

Read more: United States and China start tariff talks in Geneva
Berne wants to finalise the declaration with Washington in 2 weeks' time

More

Switzerland and US agree to accelerate tariff talks

This content was published on After a meeting with US ministers in Geneva on Friday, the Swiss president intends to present Washington with a declaration of intent in the next two weeks.

Read more: Switzerland and US agree to accelerate tariff talks
Biswind restricts air traffic at Zurich Airport

More

Wind restricts air traffic at Zurich Airport

This content was published on The bise, a cold dry wind, played havoc with air traffic at Zurich Airport on Friday. Numerous flights were delayed and some were cancelled.

Read more: Wind restricts air traffic at Zurich Airport
Confederation and cantons profit from banknotes that are not exchanged

More

Swiss authorities profit from unexchanged banknotes

This content was published on The Swiss government and cantons will receive over CHF700 million from the Swiss National Bank because old banknotes worth almost CHF1 billion have not been exchanged.

Read more: Swiss authorities profit from unexchanged banknotes
Lausanne research team develops aquatic robots from fish food

More

Swiss develop robots made of fish food

This content was published on The edible device will collect data on the condition of water bodies or distribute nutrients and medicines in the water.

Read more: Swiss develop robots made of fish food

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR