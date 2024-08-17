Switzerland drags feet on supplying mpox vaccine to Africa
Switzerland has no immediate plans to deliver vaccines to countries heavily affected by the mpox viral infection, despite calls from the World Health Organization for richer nations to share vaccine stocks.
On Wednesday, the WHO had declared the highest level of alert due to the spread of the new mpox variant 1b in several African countries.
Questioned on this subject, the FOPH considers that the risk of contagion in Switzerland is very low, and that the majority of people at risk in Switzerland have been vaccinated.
The disease, known for decades as monkeypox, can be transmitted by animals, but also from human to human in the event of close contact, for example during sexual intercourse. Symptoms include smallpox-like pustules on the skin, fever and pain in the limbs.
