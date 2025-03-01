Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

The legal changes that come into force in Switzerland on March 1

These changes will come into force in Switzerland on March 1
From March 1, it will be theoretically possible to hand over the steering wheel to technology on Swiss motorways. The prerequisite for this is that the vehicle has a level 3 autopilot system. However, no such system has been submitted for official approval in Switzerland yet. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The legal changes that come into force in Switzerland on March 1
Listening: The legal changes that come into force in Switzerland on March 1

On March 1, a number of legal changes come into force in Switzerland relating to self-driving cars, increased imports of grain and lower electricity usage costs. Here is an overview.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

SELFDRIVING CARS: From March 1, three use cases for automated driving will be permitted. Drivers of an automated vehicle may now use a highway pilot on motorways. The use of driverless vehicles on officially approved routes is also permitted. Automated parking without the presence of a driver is also possible in designated parking garages and parking spaces.

More

ELECTRICITY USE COSTS: Electricity consumers will have to pay CHF124 million ($137 million) less for grid usage in the 2025 tariff year. The Swiss government has adjusted the risk-based compensation for the capital invested in the electricity grid. The corresponding amendment to the Electricity Supply Ordinance for calculating the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) comes into force on March 1. This WACC is determined annually by the Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC).

WAR MATERIEL: Armaments companies are given more time to produce and export goods. The Federal Council has increased the period of validity of import, export and transit licenses for war materiel from one to two years. An amendment to the War Materiel Ordinance (KMV) is required to extend the period of validity. The amendment will enter into force on March 1, 2025. The Federal Council cited the procurement, manufacturing, delivery and introduction processes, which take a long time for modern military equipment, as the reason for this.

More

BREAD GRAIN: Last year, farmers in Switzerland were able to harvest less bread grain than at any time for a quarter of a century. The Federal Council therefore decided to increase the import quota by 60,000 tonnes in order to meet the demand for wheat, rye and spelt. The corresponding amendment to the Agricultural Import Ordinance will come into force on March 1, 2025.

ENTRY PERMIT: From 5 March, travellers to the UK will be able to apply for an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) for a fee. This will be required from April 2, 2025. The best way to apply is via the UK ETA app. It costs £10 pounds (CHF11.20).

Adapted from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
68 Likes
131 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jo Fahy

What do you think about advanced health technologies such as freezing cord blood?

Do you have any experience with such solutions? Do you think more or less regulation is needed and why?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss researchers get closer to an effective malaria vaccine

More

Swiss researchers make progress on malaria vaccine

This content was published on A Swiss research team has come one step closer to developing an effective malaria vaccine. They have genetically modified the malaria parasite so that it cannot cause malaria.

Read more: Swiss researchers make progress on malaria vaccine
Locarno launches Peace Prize to mark its 100th anniversary

More

Peace Prize launched to mark centenary of Locarno Treaties

This content was published on To mark the 100th anniversary of the Locarno Treaties, the Swiss city of Locarno has launched a Peace Prize in collaboration with the Locarno Film Festival. This will be presented for the first time in August.

Read more: Peace Prize launched to mark centenary of Locarno Treaties

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR