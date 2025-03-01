The legal changes that come into force in Switzerland on March 1

SELFDRIVING CARS: From March 1, three use cases for automated driving will be permitted. Drivers of an automated vehicle may now use a highway pilot on motorways. The use of driverless vehicles on officially approved routes is also permitted. Automated parking without the presence of a driver is also possible in designated parking garages and parking spaces.
Explainer: Switzerland gears up for driverless transport era
What impact will autonomous transport have in Switzerland, and can we expect to see a flood of driverless cars any time soon?
ELECTRICITY USE COSTS: Electricity consumers will have to pay CHF124 million ($137 million) less for grid usage in the 2025 tariff year. The Swiss government has adjusted the risk-based compensation for the capital invested in the electricity grid. The corresponding amendment to the Electricity Supply Ordinance for calculating the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) comes into force on March 1. This WACC is determined annually by the Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC).
WAR MATERIEL: Armaments companies are given more time to produce and export goods. The Federal Council has increased the period of validity of import, export and transit licenses for war materiel from one to two years. An amendment to the War Materiel Ordinance (KMV) is required to extend the period of validity. The amendment will enter into force on March 1, 2025. The Federal Council cited the procurement, manufacturing, delivery and introduction processes, which take a long time for modern military equipment, as the reason for this.
Swiss government wants more leeway to export war materiel
The Swiss parliament will decide on whether the government is to be given more leeway in authorising exports of war materiel if the situation requires it.
BREAD GRAIN: Last year, farmers in Switzerland were able to harvest less bread grain than at any time for a quarter of a century. The Federal Council therefore decided to increase the import quota by 60,000 tonnes in order to meet the demand for wheat, rye and spelt. The corresponding amendment to the Agricultural Import Ordinance will come into force on March 1, 2025.
ENTRY PERMIT: From 5 March, travellers to the UK will be able to apply for an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) for a fee. This will be required from April 2, 2025. The best way to apply is via the UK ETA app. It costs £10 pounds (CHF11.20).
Swiss central bank chief rejects holding bitcoin in reserves
Swiss National Bank (SNB) President Martin Schlegel rejects the idea that the central bank should hold part of its reserves in bitcoin, as proposed by a people's initiative.
Swiss researchers make progress on malaria vaccine
A Swiss research team has come one step closer to developing an effective malaria vaccine. They have genetically modified the malaria parasite so that it cannot cause malaria.
Peace Prize launched to mark centenary of Locarno Treaties
To mark the 100th anniversary of the Locarno Treaties, the Swiss city of Locarno has launched a Peace Prize in collaboration with the Locarno Film Festival. This will be presented for the first time in August.
