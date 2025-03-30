Youth associations oppose Swiss government’s relief plan

The planned measures include subsidies for extracurricular youth activities. Keystone / Urs Flueeler

More than 50 youth associations have written an open letter against the Swiss government’s relief programme.

In the letter launched at the Assembly of Delegates of the Swiss Association of Youth Organisations, they also accuse the government of a democratic deficit in the consultation process on the measures.

The planned measures include subsidies for extracurricular youth activities, a reduction in sports funding, including for popular sports, and restrictions on the international mobility of young people, the working group said after the delegates’ meeting on Saturday.

This would jeopardise essential educational and participation opportunities, it said. Cutting contributions to youth organisations that are central to education, integration and political participation would undermine sustainable youth policy and long-standing efforts to create an inclusive society. It added.

Around 40% of the cuts were not subject to consultation, the working group further criticised. This also includes the youth sector. The working group calls on the government to deal with the cost-cutting measures in a transparent and democratic process. The voices of those affected must be heard.

The government must review its measures, the group said. Not only financial policy, but also socio-political concerns should be taken into account in the cuts, it said.

SWI swissinfo.ch is part of the foreign mandate of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), which is also a part of the proposed austerity measures.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

