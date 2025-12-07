Swiss Population Cap Proposal Gets Almost 50% Backing in Poll

(Bloomberg) — A plan by Switzerland’s right-wing People’s Party to cap the population at 10 million has the backing of almost half the country, according to a poll before an expected vote next year.

The party, which has long campaigned against immigration, argues that too-fast population growth is overwhelming housing, transport and public services. The level of support comes despite the government urging voters to reject it, warning that strict curbs would damage the economy and prosperity as Swiss companies depend on foreign workers.

The poll by newspaper group Tamedia/20 Minuten and released on Sunday shows that 48% of the population plan to vote in favor of the plan. Supporters say that a plebiscite will be held as early as June, but the government hasn’t confirmed that yet.

The People’s Party has been able to force the vote after gathering more than 100,000 signatures, which is the bar to trigger a plebiscite. Switzerland currently has slightly more than 9 million inhabitants. According to the party’s proposal, the government would have to withdraw from international accords including its free-movement treaty with the European Union when the 10-million mark comes into sight. That could happen as soon as 2035, according to current forecasts.

Switzerland has experienced decades of population growth with foreigners now making up about a quarter of residents. This has stoked anti-immigrant sentiment, including around the hiring of foreigners by multinationals, who can’t find enough workers locally. Supporters of the initiative point to examples like Zurich house prices, which have soared to levels surpassing London and Paris.

