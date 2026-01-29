Swiss Price Pressures Have Barely Changed, SNB’s Schlegel Says

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland’s inflation situation is basically unchanged from last year, according to Swiss National Bank President Martin Schlegel.

The central-bank chief reiterated that consumer prices will increase 0.3% this year, after 0.2% in 2025, according to a presentation published Thursday on the SNB’s website. That prompted policymakers to leave interest rates unchanged in December, Schlegel said.

He added that while US tariffs fed uncertainty and weighed on global economic expansion, growth stayed more resilient than expected in many countries.

Schlegel spoke at an event in Zurich that wasn’t open to the public, according to the website.

