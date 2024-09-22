Swiss Voters Shoot Down Government’s Pension-Fund Reform

(Bloomberg) — Swiss voters rebuffed a government plan to reform company pension funds, marking the second time this year that a proposal to adapt the country’s retirement system to changed demographics was rejected in a plebiscite.

The bill to increase wage deductions and reduce retirement payouts — in order to cope with higher life expectancy — was supported by just a third of the electorate, according to early government data published on Sunday.

The reform had also envisioned higher payments to low-earners. Particularly women would have profited from that, according to the government. Still, after parliament had passed the bill, unions collected more than 50,000 signatures to challenge it in a referendum, claiming that the plan was a fraud because employees had to pay more while getting less.

Citizens also voted against an initiative to expand the protection of nature reserves and thereby limit construction. Polls ahead of the ballot had predicted both outcomes.

In March, voters had rejected a proposal to raise the retirement age and subsequently tie it to life expectancy. Instead, the ballot went in favor of a plan to raise pensions with a 13th annual payment. To meet this demand, the government now plans to raise the sales tax.

On company’s pension funds — the second pillar in the Swiss retirement system — the government will now likely have to draw up an alternative reform to make the scheme future-proof. While demographics mean this needs to be tackled, there are no hard deadlines for the Federal Council to present a new plan.

In Switzerland’s system of direct democracy, citizens vote as much as four times a year on issues ranging from taxation to rules on how cows are reared. That a government plan falls through in a referendum is uncommon, according to pollsters.

