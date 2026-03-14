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Switzerland Bars US Overflights Linked to Combat in Iran War

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(Bloomberg) — Switzerland closed its airspace for US military flights directly linked to the Iran war, citing its tradition of neutrality in armed conflicts.

Two requests for US reconnaissance planes to cross over Switzerland on Sunday were rejected, the federal government in Bern said in a statement Saturday. Three other flights, including two transport aircraft, were approved.

Further US overflights that rise above normal numbers will be denied unless their purpose is clear and not connected to the war, it said.

“The law of neutrality prohibits overflights by parties to the conflict that serve a military purpose,” according to the statement.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

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