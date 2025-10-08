Switzerland Extends Short-Time Work Support Due to US Tariffs

(Bloomberg) — The Swiss government extended its support for companies that reduce working hours because of a demand slump from US tariffs.

Companies can now get government support for as long as two years for staff on short-time work Decision was made “as labor market forecasts do not indicate any improvement and the US tariffs in effect since Aug. 7, 2025 are causing uncertainty,” government says in statement Change takes effect Nov. 1 Read more: Switzerland Will Face Trade Fallout Next Year Despite Resilience ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.