Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Switzerland Set for Defense Shakeup After Series of Mishaps

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland’s government said the chiefs of the army and the intelligence service are leaving their jobs, setting up a broad revamp of the country’s defense leadership after a series of mishaps.

Thomas Suessli, 58, who leads the armed forces, will step down at the end of this year and secret service head Christian Dussey, 59, at the end of March 2026, the government said on Wednesday, confirming earlier media reports.

lost cells podcast

That comes after Defense Minister Viola Amherd announced last month that she will leave as of March 31 after years of problems in Swiss military procurement and funding.

Lawmakers last month identified major problems in seven key defense projects, including reconnaissance drones which were ordered in 2015 and still aren’t usable. The army also faces significant uncertainties in its long-term financial planning while it tries to ramp up its capabilities in the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Neutral Switzerland isn’t a member of NATO and spent the equivalent of just 0.74% of gross domestic product on defense in 2023, though there are plans to raise that to 1% by 2032.

Amherd’s successor in Switzerland’s Federal Council — the seven-minister cabinet that is the country’s executive — will be elected by parliament on March 12. Candidates are Markus Ritter, who heads the farmers’ lobby, and Martin Pfister, the health minister of the canton of Zug.

While it’s possible that the councilors trade portfolios after the election, it’s likely that Amherd’s successor will follow her into the defense ministry. Given the political troubles associated with the department, no incumbent minister is expected to want it.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
67 Likes
129 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR