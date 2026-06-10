Tech Retreat Deepens as Traders Eye CPI Spike: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The retreat in technology stocks extended further as traders pared exposure ahead of data that is expected to show US inflation has hit the highest level in more than three years.

Nasdaq 100 futures slid 0.6%, a day after a gauge of richly valued chipmakers swung more than 11 percentage points intraday. Contracts on the S&P 500 fell 0.4%. Europe’s Stoxx 600 climbed 0.2% amid a rotation into more economically sensitive stocks, with 15 of the index’s 20 sectors rising.

Oil prices mostly weathered retaliatory attacks between the US and Iran. Brent nudged 0.2% higher toward $92 a barrel as traders focused on whether continuing peace talks could unlock flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Treasury yields edged up after Tuesday’s bond rally.

Stock markets are turning volatile as traders grapple with a growing list of risks: stretched tech stock valuations, escalating Middle East tensions and mounting expectations that the Fed will need to raise rates to combat faster inflation. Wednesday’s US inflation report may provide the clearest signal yet on whether Fed Chair Kevin Warsh will keep rates higher for longer.

“Not only are we oscillating between deal or no deal with the US and Iran, but markets are also swinging between 1999-style AI exuberance and 2000-type tech crash fears,” noted Jim Reid at Deutsche Bank AG. “All we need now is a volatile US CPI print today to keep the pattern going.”

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect annual CPI to accelerate to 4.2% in May from 3.8% a month earlier. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, is projected to edge up to 2.9% from 2.8%.

Corporate News:

Starbucks Corp. is considering options for its Japanese business including a stake sale, according to people familiar with the matter, following the disposal of a majority interest in its China operations. SoftBank Group Corp.’s talks with potential creditors to raise at least $6 billion from a margin loan backed by its OpenAI stake have stalled, people familiar with the matter said. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported a 30% rise in its monthly sales, reflecting continued strength in demand spurred by a global rush to build AI infrastructure. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% as of 8:33 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.6% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 2.1% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 2.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1554 The Japanese yen was little changed at 160.39 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7776 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3390 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $61,520.5 Ether fell 1.5% to $1,635.59 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.53% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.05% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.91% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.2% to $91.67 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.6% to $4,193.61 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.