Tech Stocks Rally in Optimistic Start to 2026: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Fresh excitement over the prospects of artificial intelligence boosted stocks on Friday, as precious metals also pushed higher.

The Nasdaq 100 was up around 1% as investors digested a flurry of AI news out of Asia that also drove the regional benchmark to the best open of a year since 2012. The S&P 500 Index also rose, with Nvidia Corp. among the Magnificent Seven stocks notching gains. Shares of Tesla Inc. rallied even after the company reported deliveries for the fourth quarter that missed the average analyst estimate.

Tech and AI were among the dominant themes for stock investors in 2025, helping power the S&P 500 to a third year of double-digit gains. Forecasts signal more of the same for 2026 despite lingering wariness over already stretched valuations and fears that vast amounts of capital expenditure could fail to pay off.

“What we are seeing today is a continuation of the run higher in equities, with AI and tech again at the forefront,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade. “Traders are still in a buying mood, with many of the bullish themes from 2025 carrying forward into 2026.”

A strong debut in Hong Kong for chip designer Shanghai Biren Technology Co. Ltd. helped set the buoyant tone early Friday. Baidu Inc. rallied after its AI chip unit confidentially filed for an IPO. Meanwhile, DeepSeek published a paper outlining a more efficient approach to developing AI.

Treasuries were mixed, as the 30-year yield hovered around its highest level since September and the 10-year yield was little changed. Precious metals rallied following days of sharp swings: Silver rose 3.2% to around $74 an ounce, while gold advanced. The dollar edged higher.

Friday’s upbeat mood is defying historic trends after the S&P 500 recorded declines on the first trading days of the previous three years. Since 1953, the S&P 500’s median change to kick off a new year has been a 0.3% drop, with gains less than half the time, according to a note by Bespoke Investment Group.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

“In years when the S&P 500 rose in January yet failed to rally in December, returns were pretty mixed. Ultimately, seasonality offers little guidance. Earnings might help, but the fourth-quarter season doesn’t kick off until mid-January. That leaves stocks trading with little direction, guided mainly by business surveys and shutdown-impacted economic data.”

— Tatiana Darie, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Strategists at Deutsche Bank noted that several key themes apart from AI will shape markets in 2026, including new developments in US trade policies and specifically a Supreme Court case that will rule on the legality of levies. The Fed will be another major focus, with President Donald Trump expected to name a successor to Jerome Powell early in the year.

Barclays Plc strategists warned equity markets could get choppy as they enter 2026 at record highs that are “over-reliant on AI success.” The team still expects further gains this year, thanks to resilient corporate earnings and a favorable trade-off between growth and monetary policy.

Linh Tran, an analyst at XS.com, also struck a cautious note.

“The scope for further gains driven purely by valuation expansion in 2026 may be limited,” Tran wrote. “Shocks related to interest rates, earnings, or policy could therefore trigger faster and more pronounced corrections than in earlier phases of the cycle.”

Corporate News:

Shares in RH gain 4.3% and Wayfair Inc. advances 2.4% in premarket trading after the Trump administration delayed tariff increases on upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets and vanities. Tesla Inc. finished off a dismal year in Europe with steep declines in several of the region’s major markets for new-car sales. BYD Co. met its full-year sales target and likely surpassed Tesla Inc. to become the world’s largest electric-vehicle maker in 2025 — a milestone overshadowed by a challenging outlook for the Chinese auto market in the year ahead. Orsted A/S filed a legal complaint after the Trump administration suspended the lease of a wind project that’s near completion off Rhode Island. Some of the main moves in markets:

