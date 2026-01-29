Tech Stocks Rise as Megacaps Step Up Spending: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Technology stocks fueled equity gains as the sector’s megacaps unleashed further spending to build out the infrastructure that powers artificial intelligence. Gold and silver hit record highs as the dollar resumed its decline.

Nasdaq 100 futures erased losses to advance 0.4%. Meta Platforms Inc., among the first AI heavyweights to report, said it would invest as much as $135 billion this year, well above estimates near $110 billion. Its shares rose more than 7% in premarket trading after delivering a stronger-than-expected sales outlook.

Microsoft Corp., by contrast, slid 5% after its own plans for bigger spending was accompanied by slowing growth in cloud sales. Manufacturers of AI processing and storage capacity such as Sandisk Corp., Micron Technology Inc. and Western Digital Corp. were up by 2% or more. S&P 500 contracts gained 0.3%.

“Investors are focused on the capex story that’s seems to be intact, with still a lot of money going into building the infrastructure,” Frederique Carrier, head of investment strategy for RBC Wealth Management in the British Isles and Asia, told Bloomberg TV. “The big question, as it was last year, is what sort of returns are companies going to get.”

Gold climbed above $5,500 an ounce. Silver extended this year’s advance to around 63%. Copper jumped as much as 7.9% on the London Metal Exchange and Brent crude hit $70 a barrel for the first time since September.

All these assets are priced in dollars, benefiting from the greenback’s decline. Treasuries fell amid concern that rising commodity prices will add to inflation.

“Rising geopolitical tensions around Iran and a volatile US dollar are adding to the sense that macro risks remain unresolved, keeping investors in a cautious, wait-and-see mode,” said Hebe Chen, an analyst at Vantage Markets.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped 0.2%. The index slid for a seventh time in nine sessions, putting it in line for the worst month since April. The dollar hasn’t acted like a haven currency for a while as investors prefer tangible havens such as precious metals, DoubleLine Capital chief executive officer Jeffrey Gundlach said in an interview with CNBC.

Corporate Highlights:

Nvidia Corp., Microsoft and Amazon.com Inc. are in discussions to invest as much as $60 billion in OpenAI, the Information reported. SAP SE shares fell the most in more than five years as current cloud backlog in the fourth quarter slipped to a level that Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein previously said would be a “disappointment.” Microsoft’s spending surged to a record high and cloud sales growth slowed. Meta’s robust advertising business, which boosted its current-quarter outlook above estimates, is making it possible for the company to invest at record levels on artificial intelligence this year. Deutsche Bank AG closed out a record year for profit with higher trading income and announced a new share buyback, in a boost to Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing a day after a raid on the lender’s Frankfurt offices. Samsung’s chip unit blew past expectations with a more than five-fold profit gain in the December quarter. Tesla Inc. revealed plans to invest $2 billion into Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, while reporting higher-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter. Nokia Oyj’s fourth-quarter adjusted profit fell about 3% from a year earlier Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% as of 9:33 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.1% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1966 The Japanese yen was little changed at 153.29 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9402 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3816 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.6% to $87,844.64 Ether fell 2.4% to $2,943.76 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.26% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.86% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.56% Commodities

Brent crude rose 2% to $69.79 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.9% to $5,517.67 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy, Rose Henderson and Subrat Patnaik.

