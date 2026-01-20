The List of World Leaders Invited to Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza

(Bloomberg) — US President Donald Trump invited a slew of world leaders to join the ‘Board of Peace for Gaza,’ as he hopes to advance his 20-point plan to ensure a lasting peace and reconstruction of the Palestinian enclave.

Trump wants the signing ceremony to take place in Davos on Thursday, despite calls from some of those invited to rewrite the terms of the panel. Few countries have confirmed they will join and France declined.

The following list of invitations is based on people familiar with the matter and social media posts. Not all countries have confirmed receipt and the list is not exhaustive.

Albania Argentina Australia Austria Bahrain Belarus Brazil Canada China Cyprus Egypt European Commission Finland France Germany Greece Hungary India Indonesia Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Morocco Netherlands New Zealand Norway Oman Pakistan Paraguay Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore Slovenia South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland Thailand Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Ukraine Uzbekistan Vietnam –With assistance from Paul Richardson.

