Top Swiss Bankers Risk Bonus Ban as Lawmakers Weigh Crackdown

(Bloomberg) — Top Swiss bankers such as UBS Group AG Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti risk a ban on their bonuses as lawmakers decide whether to back a crackdown on the nation’s once-sacrosanct financial industry.

Parliament’s upper house will vote Thursday on a bill introduced almost five years ago by a Socialist lawmaker to rein in “bonus-driven incentive systems” that “promote an aggressive risk culture.” The legislation would also target the variable pay of senior executives at other systemically important Swiss lenders Raiffeisen Group, Zuercher Kantonalbank and PostFinance.

The vote comes after UBS revealed that it increased its bonus pool for some units by as much as 20%. Ermotti received variable pay of 12.1 million francs ($15.6 million), boosting his overall compensation for the year 2025 to 14.9 million francs.

Although the measure’s prospects dimmed after opposition from a parliamentary committee, the proposed bonus ban — if adopted — would mark the biggest upheaval in Swiss executive pay since the 2013 “fat cats” initiative, which ushered in sweeping curbs on top-level remuneration.

Those reforms introduced annual shareholder votes on pay and banned golden parachutes and merger bonuses. Despite those measures, pay for top managers has been rising since the Covid pandemic.

Meanwhile, Credit Suisse’s spectacular demise — and state-orchestrated rescue by UBS in 2023 — have boosted efforts to curb packages that reward excessive risk taking.

Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter has raised concerns about the levels paid out to executives such as Ermotti, brought in to oversee the takeover. While it’s up to shareholders to sign off on such amounts, they exceed “the imagination of any normal citizen,” she said in 2024.

Still, a push to install a fixed cap on top executives’ pay failed, with lawmakers instead opting for a more general clause that bonuses shouldn’t be paid if the business isn’t going well.

That chimes with moves elsewhere in Europe, with the Netherlands recently moving to water down a longstanding rule that limits variable compensation for bankers to a fifth of their fixed pay. Dutch banks have long criticized the cap, saying it makes it harder for them to hire talent. Previously, an upper limit had also been scrapped in the UK.

Switzerland is currently undergoing a far-reaching overhaul of its financial regulation to address what the government says are the root causes of the Credit Suisse failure. But instead of pay, the plan focuses on capital requirements for UBS, the nation’s biggest bank, as well as the powers of Finma, the financial regulator.

