SWISS and other Lufthansa airlines introduce new fares

On top of new fares, higher fuel prices due to the Iran war have driven up flight prices. Keystone / Christian Beutler

Several airlines in the Lufthansa Group, including SWISS, are introducing a new entry-level fare. This applies to short- and medium-haul flights for passengers travelling with only one personal item, such as a laptop bag or a small rucksack.

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This new entry-level fare, called “Economy Basic”, complements the existing range, the Lufthansa Group announced in a press release on Thursday. “Our existing fares will remain in place,” said a SWISS spokesperson in response to an enquiry from the AWP news agency. The personal item must not exceed 40x30x15 centimetres in size.

The “Economy Light” fare, previously the lowest fare class, which allows passengers to take on board one personal item as well as one piece of hand luggage measuring a maximum of 55x40x23 centimetres, will remain in place. It will now also include a rebooking option. This means that, in future, customers will be able to rebook their flight for a fee, something that was not previously possible, said the Swiss spokesperson.

“This is an expansion of our offering. Anyone wishing to fly without hand luggage and benefit from a corresponding price will now have this option with us too. For all other existing fares, at least one piece of hand luggage remains included,” said the SWISS spokesperson.

The new entry-level fare “Economy Basic” will be introduced from April 28 for travel from May 19, Lufthansa wrote. It will be available for booking with the airlines of the Lufthansa Group – Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Discover Airlines, Lufthansa City Airlines and Air Dolomiti. In total, travellers will in future have four different fare options in Economy Class and three in Business Class.

The new fare applies exclusively to European flights. It should not be confused with the long-haul fare of the same name, “Economy Basic”. Although it bears the same name, it comprises a different package.

Translated from German by AI/jdp

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