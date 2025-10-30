SWISS to reduce flight destinations from Geneva
Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) will be reducing the number of short-haul flights out of Geneva Airport from summer 2026. The airline cites a lack of resources.
“We are reducing the number of destinations from Geneva because we need to optimise the use of our fleet between Zurich and Geneva due to a lack of resources”, a spokesman for the airline told AWP news agency on Wednesday. This reduction concerns five destinations: Berlin, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Oslo and Munich, the latter now being served by Lufthansa, SWISS’s parent company.
In total, SWISS’s 2026 summer schedules will include 112 destinations from Zurich and Geneva. From Zurich, passengers will be able to choose from 70 European and 25 intercontinental destinations.
From Geneva, SWISS will offer 29 short-haul destinations in addition to New York. The 2026 summer timetable comes into effect on March 29 and runs until October 24.
